The Trinity Valley Cardinals look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak Saturday in Kilgore. The No. 15-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals (5-2 overall and 3-2 in SWJCFC play) return to action Saturday as they head to Kilgore to take on the Rangers.
Kickoff for the game is set for 3 p.m. from R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
“I think in preparation of this week, you show them what their stadium is like with pictures,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “You give them an idea of the dressing room and you want them to be prepared in every aspect of this week. It is a 100-yard field and we will be ready to roll.”
TVCC is currently in a three-way tie for second place with Tyler and Cisco for one of the four playoffs spots with two games remaining.
“We control our own destiny,” Poteete said. “The only thing that we need to think about is just to go do our job. The ifs, would of, could of, should of doesn’t really matter. We need to go out and find a W and we are fine. We have two games left to play and go get a win this week and you put yourself in a position to be in the four team playoff.”
Kilgore is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in SWJCFC play with two games remaining in the regular season. The 43-21 loss to Snow College was the Rangers fourth straight loss.
“They are playing hard even watching last week’s game,” Poteete said. “They are kind of like us and had a few injuries and guys missing that were crucial to their situation. They have talented guys who can run and catch and a quarterback who can run and sling it as well. It will be a battle and they will be ready to play and they are still fighting.”
Kilgore is led by quarterback Malcolm Mays, who is 95-of-175 for 1,731 yards with 17 TDs to eight interceptions. He has rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown.
“He (Mays) is a big kid who stands in the pocket and delivers it when he needs to,” Poteete said. “They have a lot of quarterback run game so he is a guy who can do both. He has had a really good year and will be a handful to contain this Saturday.”
Defensively, Poteete said the Rangers have been in every game as they only allow 23.9 points per game and 330.4 yards of total offense.
“They are good and they have lost a few games here in a row,” Poteete said. “They are not getting blown out and given up a whole bunch of points. It is close games and it has come down to a possession or two. They are right there and really close to flipping that record around.
“We hope they don’t show us anything different and we will be prepared for what they have shown. Hopefully if there is something we haven’t seen, the preparation throughout the week will get us in the right spots.”
He said when it comes to the keys of the game, it will be protecting the football after allowing the three interceptions in the homecoming loss to the Bulldogs last week.
“We have to take care of the football. That is not going to change until we can do that,” Poteete said. “We had done a good job of doing that for three quarters and then the fourth quarter came around and you turn the ball over three times and you get beat.”
Following this game, the Cardinals wrap up the regular season in Roswell, New Mexico Nov. 6 again the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos at 3 p.m.
Note: For the entire interview, check out the Coaches Corner podcast on our social media pages above this story on www.athensreview.com.
