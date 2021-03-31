The No. 10 ranked Trinity Valley Community Cardinals opened up the football season with a solid performance at Miami, Oklahoma Saturday at Red Robertson Field.
The Cardinals beat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen, 29-10, in Miami, Okla. last Saturday after 476 days of not playing a game due to COVID-19.
TVCC had to bounce back from a 10-0 hole early in the first quarter as the Cardinals special teams unit gave up a 100 yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. The other score for the Golden Norseman came on a field goal as TVCC scored 29 unanswered points.
“We got the first game jitters out of the way and the defense did not allow a point in the game,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “We gave up the opening kickoff and then a fumble and put the defense on their backs but they did not allow a first down. If you flip it around we blocked two punts and a field goal. We had a safety on punt return. Special teams was a big deal and Matt Morrissey played lights out for us.”
Now they prepare for a Good Friday contest against a familiar rival in the Tyler Junior College Apaches. TVCC (1-0) travels to Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium to face the Apaches Friday at 2 p.m. in the Apaches home opener.
“Tyler has some ball players. Their offense is good and they set some big numbers up and had some 50-50 balls. Our defense has a big challenge,” Poteete said. “On a typical week, we are playing seven days and our kids are not used to normal. They have done a great job of being resilient and going with the flow. I expect it to be a shootout and we have two good quarterbacks playing this week.”
The Apaches (0-1) lost to No. 7 ranked Navarro, 53-50, in their opener last week.
The Cardinals will have to figure out how to contain Tyler starting quarterback Brendon Strickland, who went 22-of-42 for 386 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the opener.
Tyler also had a two-headed monster at running back in Roderick Hawkins and Azhuan Dingle. Hawkins rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, while Dingle went for 117 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts in the win over Navarro.
The top receiving target for the Apaches is Jostein Clarke with four receptions for 110 yards. Nicodem Rempert and Jeremiah Cooley are two other players to watch on the outside for the Apaches. Defensively, Tyler Junior College is led by sophomore linebacker James Neal, who recorded 11 tackles with two for loss in the win over Navarro last week. Freshman linebacker Darryl Minor had eight tackles and freshman defensive back Jalen Moore finished with seven tackles and one pass broken up. NOTES: Information regarding tickets and how to enter Friday’s TVCC-Tyler football game is located on this link: https://www.apacheathletics.com/article/3127. ... SHN Sports will have audio and video of the game with Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell on the call., Here is the link to watch the TVCC-Tyler broadcast Friday: https://youtu.be/7cG_5px0Iks. ... Here is the rest of the Southwest Junior Colllege Football Conference schedule for games on Saturday. Navarro vs. New Mexico Military at Wigwam Stadium, Seminole, Texas, 2 p.m., Kilgore at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 3 p.m. and Cisco at Blinn, 4 p.m.
