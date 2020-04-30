Trinity Valley Community College announced its sports awards for the 2019-20 semester Wednesday afternoon in an online video.
Award recipients included: Leadership Award, Emma Baker-Volleyball. Unsung Hero Award, Tydan Archibald-Men's Basketball. The Rock Award, Race Moser -Football. Dynamic Duo Award, Taiyanna and Ta'Niya Jackson-Women's Basketball. Male Athlete of Year, Eddie Godina-Football. Female Athlete of Year, Curtessia Dean-Women's Basketball. Cardinal Award, Eddie Godina -Football
Watch the video on Facebook or Twitter at:
www.facebook.com/TrinityValleyCC
https://twitter.com/trinityvalleycc
