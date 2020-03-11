With another regular season come and gone, Trinity Valley Community College's basketball teams have picked up a number of postseason honors and accolades, including two superlatives.
Lady Card interim head coach Precious Ivy has not missed a step since taking over for Gerald Ewing, who resigned earlier this year. Ivy has been selected as the Region XIV Coach of the Year, is 17-0 as the coach and has the team on an 18-game winning streak going into the NJCAA Tournament. She led the team to a conference title, a regional tournament title and the number one overall seed.
Taiyanna Jackson has been chosen as the Region XIV Freshman of the Year. She averaged 9.6 points a game, 13.2 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.1 steals.
On the men's team, freshmen Dashawn Davis and Anderson Mirambeaux land spots on the East Zone division's All-Region teams. Davis, with the First Team, averaged 21.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Mirambeaux, with the Second Team, averaged 14. 6 points, 9.5 rebounds and two assists.
Back on the Lady Cards, Jackson and sophomore Curtessia Dean are on the All-Region First Team. Dean, an All-American last year, averaged 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and sank 51 three-pointers. Jackson had 9.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.
Dean, Jackson, freshman Tiya Douglas, sophomore Asia Strong and freshman Kaye Clark are all part of the All-Conference team.
