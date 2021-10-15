The 23rd annual Region XIV Conference Media Tipoff saw the Trinity Valley Cardinals and Lady Cardinals picked high in the coaches poll.
With a target on their backs, the Lady Cardinals once again lead the pack while the Cardinals are picked to finish third in the East Zone this season.
The coaches met in Athens at the Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center, sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College.
Coaches in attendance spoke about their teams either live or through Zoom to those in attendance and watching on Youtube as the season gets into high gear starting next month.
Lady Cardinals
The excitement is in the air as the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals look for another big season under coach Precious Ivy.
In the coaches poll, the Lady Cardinals are predicted to finish first, followed by Tyler Junior College, Panola, Blinn, Angelina, Kilgore, Paris, Bossier Parish, Coastal Bend and Jacksonville.
TVCC received eight of the 10 first-place votes, while TJC received the other two votes.
“We expect it every year to have the big red target on our back,” TVCC Lady Cardinal coach Precious Ivy said. “Anytime you are in the Trinity Valley uniform with it being soccer, volleyball, basketball it will be a target because of the tradition and atmosphere around here. Not only do we have a target on our backs but also from the community as well.”
When it comes to local talent, Ivy spoke highly of the progress Mimi McCollister has made adjusting to the college level.
“It has definitely been an eye opener for her,” Ivy said. “When she (McCollister) first got here in the summer, she thought she was in shape but like I told her the college pace is different than the high school pace. We like to get out and run as we know at Trinity Valley you have to be able to run with the horses. She has had a quick struggle and I want her to be even stronger and faster. She is a special kid who can shoot the ball and I have her playing some two guard this year. I think she will really step into her role.”
When she breaks down her team, she brings back one player from last year’s team in freshman Alexis Brown at point guard.
“She came in as a freshman real quite last year and laid back,” Ivy said. “She didn’t want to be in the forefront and she waited for her opportunity. She will be the one returner and she knows what it takes and has done that for us. She knows what we need to do and if her energy is high maybe we can look up to her this year.”
She said fans will enjoy seeing Abby Cater, Morgan Hill, Amaya Allen Moore, Niyah Page, Jasmine Worthy, Kaila Kelley, Briana Peguero and Zacyria Dozier.
“Morgan Hill is a transfer from ULM and is a freshman due to the COVID year. She is a long kid at 6-2 or 6-3 and is dealing with an injury right now,” Ivy said. “She will have to play a lot of minutes and rebound here so we are looking for her to get into her new role. She rebounds very well and has a knack for the ball.
“Amaya Allen Moore is a kid from Colorado who is long and athletic and can jump out of the gym. She will be a good rebounding guard that can play inside and out. She will be able to do that very well. Niyah Page is another player that can do good things for us so we hope she can overcome an injury right now. I can see her as an All-American player and Jasmine Worthy is a transfer but she is a very raw kid.”
Cardinals
In the coaches poll for the East Zone, the regular season conference champion Cardinals are picked to finish in third place behind Kilgore and Navarro. The remainder of the East Zone has Tyler in fourth, Panola in fifth, Paris in sixth and Bossier Parish rounded out the zone in seventh.
Kilgore received eight first-place votes, while Navarro had one and TVCC had two votes.
“I do think it is surprising, but with the success that Trinity Valley has had over the last nine or 10 years it is sort of natural for some of the coaches to pick us that way,” Coach Mark Leslie said. “We have been here before with just a different group of guys.”
The only returning player back from last year’s regular season conference championship team is backup point guard Jakevion Buckley.
“I look forward to what he is going to do this year of leading our team,” Leslie said. “He played behind one of the best players in our country last year in Deshawn Davis, who is now at Oregon State.”
The Cardinals will be without post players Anderson Mirambeaux (Cleveland State) and Tuongthach Gathek to the University of Florida on Aug. 22.
“We have 14 freshman, one returning player and one JUCO transfer in Ethan Austin from Eustace, who came from Victoria College,” Leslie said. “Every day has been great to see them come in and learn the Trinity Valley way. He (Ethan) called us later in the year and said he wanted to come back home for family reasons. He lit us up at our place last year and that is why he is here is to help us with the outside game.”
Leslie said fans could see a different style of play compared to other years on the court.
“I think we will shoot it from three a lot differently,” Leslie said. “Last year, we had an individual shooter in Travon Fuller, who shot enough and made enough for a whole team. This year, we have a collective group of guys that can knock down the 3-point shot. For us to win, that will have to be a key part of our play is the 3-point shot.
“It will be a process and don’t expect too much too early. We are going to keep the team together through adversity and being as young as we are, when we hit those walls and things are negative we have to do a better job of keeping them to task as a coaching staff.”
Note: The basketball season for the Lady Cardinals opens on No. 2 at home against HCC Houston, while the Cardinals season opens Nov. 1 at home against Strength in Motion.
