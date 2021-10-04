The No. 4-ranked team in the country survived a huge test against the Cisco Wranglers Saturday at Bruce Field.
Behind the leg of freshman Jake Gaster, the Cardinals won 34-31 on a 54-yard game-winning field goal with no time remaining.
Trinity Valley is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. They are open next week and return to action Oct. 16 at Blinn at 3 p.m.
Here is the Press Box Review for the No. 4 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals and Cisco College Wranglers.
FIRST HALF HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals jumped out to a quick lead on their opening possession as Bronson McClelland from Kordell David wide open on a 72-yard reception with 10:06 remaining in the opening quarter for the opening score.
Following a touchdown by Cisco’s Mehki Hagans, the Wranglers forced a punt on TVCC’s possession which resulted in a blocked punt that Cisco recovered on the three yard line. Cisco scored on the first play as Travis Dixon scored for the 14-7 lead.
With 6:36 remaining in the first half, TVCC tied the game at 14 as Carl Chester got past the Wranglers defenders for a 20-yard reception from McClelland. Gaster nailed the PAT good.
The Cardinals went into the intermission with a 17-14 lead as Gaster nailed a 29-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining.
Following an interception that was returned to the TVCC 15-yard line, Cisco was able to tie the game at 17 as Cue nailed a 32-yard field goal with no time remaining. It was determined that there was one second left when the Cisco player stepped out of bounds.
SECOND HALF HIGHLIGHTS: TVCC opened the second half with a nice drive as they took the lead with a 1-yard run by McClelland. The touchdown came with 8:10 remaining in the third for the 24-17 lead. A highlight of the drive was the strong running by Cordrick Dunn deep in Cisco territory.
Cisco tied the game at 24 on the final play of the third quarter as Hagans found Justin Hammonds for 33 yards. This came out of an unsuccessful fourth down attempt by the Cardinals to start that drive.
Cisco took advantage of an interception as Hammond got his second straight TD on a 24 yard reception from Hagans with 10:44 remaining in regulation.
With 5:51 remaining in the game, the Cardinals threw a fourth interception and Cisco had two blocked punts on special teams.
TVCC then tied the game with 1:09 remaining as McClelland scored from 4-yards out. Gaster booted the PAT good to tie the game at 31. A big play was a pass interference call against Cisco in the end zone to set up the touchdown.
Following the game-winning kick by Gaster, he was celebrated on a teammates shoulders and then got the celebratory shower with a bucket of water as the team celebrated the victory.
INTERESTING STAT: In this game, there were points scored at the end of the second, third and fourth quarter.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH SHERARD POTEETE: On the game winning field goal from Jake Gaster: “What about that kid? A little freshman coming in and the game is on the line and drills it from 54 yards. It was great protection, a great hold and great kick.”
The drive leading up to the chance for the kick: “That is the thing is that we prepare every week with the two-minute drill. We do a short and a long two-minute drill all week long and we work on overtime period. We try to rep the things that possibly could happen in practice some and when we get to the game it is easy. The kids executed the two-minute drill to perfection.”
How the players responded to the adversity they faced throughout the game: “I tell you what, the kids kept bouncing back and the defense made big stops when we had to have them. The offense kind of shout ourselves in the foot a couple of times and we had three picks, a fumble and two blocked punts. There is no way in the world we should have won that ball game if you look at the stats and the turnovers. As we talked to the kids after the game, they found a way to go 1-0. Find a way to go 1-0 each week and we will be fine.”
SCORING SUMMARY
TVCC (1Q, 10:06) Kordell David 72-yard pass from Bronson McClelland (Jake Gaster kick good) --- 7-0.
CISCO (1Q, 7:26): Mehki Hagens 4 run. (Kaleb Cue kick) --- 7-7.
CISCO (1Q, 6:31): Travis Dixon 3 run (Kaleb Cue kick) --- 7-14.
TVCC (2Q, 6:36): Carl Chester 20 from McClelland (Gaster kick good) --- 14-14.
TVCC (2Q, 1:23): Gaster 29 FG. --- 17-14.
CISCO (2Q, 0:00): Cue 32 FG --- 17-17.
TVCC (3Q, 8:10): McClelland 1 run (Gaster kick good). --- 24-17.
CISCO (3Q, 0:00): Justin Hammond 33 from Hagans (Cue kick good). --- 24-24.
CISCO (4Q, 10:44): Hammond 24 from Hagans (Cue kick good). --- 24-31.
TVCC (4Q, 1:09): McClelland 4 run (Gaster kick good). --- 31-31.
TVCC (4Q, 0:00): Gaster 54 FG – 34-31.
NOTE: Check out the Coaches Corner podcast with Coach Sherard Poteete this week as we look back on the first five games, look ahead to the open week and get ready to preview the Oct. 16 contest at Brenham against the Blinn Buccaneeers.
