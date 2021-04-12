JACKSONVILLE – Communication, contest and contain.
That was the name of the game from Trinity Valley head coach Precious Ivy heading into Saturday's 60-34 thumping in the Region XIV title game of Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies at John Alexander Gymnasium.
“There has been so much adversity this year with the COVID-19, injuries and trying to stay safe that this was a big one,” Ivy said. “It means a lot because these kids stuck together through all of this and was still able to come together and win this championship.”
With the victory, the Lady Cardinals (19-2) clinched a 23rd Region XIV title and 26th appearance in the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament April 19-24 in Lubbock. The appearance marks the 14th straight appearance at the national tournament.
“It is huge and I am excited and honored to be a part of it,” Ivy said of the regional title. “I thank God everyday for this opportunity and I don't want to waste it. I come in everyday with a positive attitude and try to fight and compete at everything that we do.”
This was the third overall meeting between TVCC and Tyler this season. The Lady Cardinals and Apache Ladies (20-4 overall) split the regular season series as Tyler won the first matchup 65-42, with TVCC winning the rematch 86-80.
Ivy said winning the title over her former boss in Trenia Tillis-Hoard was special due to what she has learned during her time as a coach.
“I mentioned on another station sometime before that this is like a family rivalry,” Ivy said. “It is always a big game when I am playing her. I have learned so much from her and I give her thanks for this as well. Without good teachers, you don't have good employees. I am really excited about that.”
In Saturday's victory, the Lady Cards held Tyler to 13.2-percent shooting in the first half to build a 25-12 lead at the break. The TVCC defense held Tyler scoreless for the final 4:40 of the first half as Veonce Powell hit a jumper for the 15-12 deficit.
Trinity Valley had free throws from Noelle Yancy, back-to-back jumpers from Mailyn Wilkerson, a free throw from Taiyanna Jackson and a jumper from Jackson to round out the first half scoring.
“I was extremely pleased with the first half,” Ivy said. “I just told my kids to sit down and play defense that the name of the game today was communication, contest and contain. I think we did a great job in all three areas today.”
In the second half, TVCC continued to put on the pressure and held a 35-18 lead following a layup by Yancy with just under 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
“Early in the game the ball wasn't falling for us, so we were chomping at it piece by piece,” Ivy said. “We were able to break away because down the stretch we hit some big shots. This is real big and anytime we are playing Tyler, we know it will be a good one. We are just glad that we came out on top this time.”
TVCC shot 21.1-percent in the first half and improved to 37.5-percent in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Taiyanna Jackson finished with a triple-double as she scored 11 points to go with 18 rebounds and 12 points. She also had four assists and four steals as she was named the Most Valuable Player.
Mahoganie Williams had 14 points, nine rebounds, one steals, one block and one assist to round out the double figure scorers.
“I think we do a really good job of having balanced scoring,” Ivy said. “If we can have an inside game going for the day then we will do that. If it is not going for us, then we have people who can step out and hit shots for us. I think we are a very well balanced team and that is what makes us so good. Down the stretch, that will help us out because we are hard to scout.”
NOTE: Williams and Wilkerson were named to the all-tournament team following the win. … Saturday’s contest was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Lady Cardinals and Cardinals appeared in the championship games of the Region XIV tournament. That year, the Lady Cards defeated Tyler, 72-62 in Tyler.
