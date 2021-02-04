In No. 1-ranked fashion, the Lady Cards took care of business in a Region XIV Conference opener Wednesday night in their longest road trip of the season.
The Lady Cards sprinted away with a 106-46 win in Beeville against Coastal Bend, using 53 combined points from Kaye Clark and Kianna Anderson as the impetus.
Clark led the way with 27 points. Anderson had 26.
Also scoring in double figures were Mailyn Wilkerson with 18, including four three-pointers, Mikayla Hutchinson 15 and Mahoganie Williams 12.
The Lady Cards led 54-28 at the half.
The Lady Cards raised their record to 4-0. Coastal Bend fell to 0-5.
The Lady Cards are scheduled to be at home to face No. 18-ranked Blinn (5-1) at 2 p.m. Blinn was a 62-59 winner Wednesday at home against No. 9-ranked Tyler.
