The fourth-ranked Lady Cards suited up just seven players Saturday afternoon against Coast Bend at Cardinal Gym. All seven scored in double figures.
The end result was a 123-54 blowout win, improving the Lady Cards to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Region XIV Conference.
The win sends the Lady Cards into a three-game stretch against Blinn on the road Wednesday night and then home games against Tyler on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Panola the following Wednesday.
Saturday’s game was over almost as quickly as it started. The Lady Cards flew out to a 10-0 start and stretched it to 16-3 before Coastal Bend managed back-to-back scores. The Lady Cards were up 35-10 after one quarter, 64-22 at the half and 91-39 after three quarters.
Noelle Yancy came off the bench to lead the Lady Cards’ scoring assault, pouring in 24 points. She had three three-pointers.
Mahagonie Williams just missed sharing scoring honors with 23 points.
Rounding out the Lady Card scoring were Mailyn Wilkerson with 19, Kiana Anderson 16, Kaye Clark 15, Alexis Brown 14 and Mikayla Hutchinson 12. Wilkerson had three-pointers and Brown tossed in a pair.
Clark had a triple-double, adding 12 rebounds and 12 assists to go along with her 15 points.
Also grabbing double-digit rebounds were Anderson with 14, Hutchinson 13 and Williams 10.
