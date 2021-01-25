Be it a few months late, the 10th-ranked Lady Cards get the 2020 volleyball season start tonight, hitting the road for Gainesville to play North Central Texas College in non-conference action at 6 p.m.
Aleah Hayes begins her second season at the helm of the Lady Card program, now in its 11th season. The Lady Cards went 24-6 last season. They were 7-2 in conference play.
The Lady Cards went 2-1 against NCTC last season.
The Lady Cards are scheduled to be back in action Friday and Saturday in the Odessa College tournament.
The Lady Cards’ home opener is scheduled Feb. 2 against Ranger. Game time is 6 p.m.
