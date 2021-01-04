The Trinity Valley Lady Card basketball team has added a game to its 2020-21 schedule.
The Lady Cards are now scheduled to open the season Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Collin County (Plano). Game time is set for 5 p.m.
The Lady Cards were previously scheduled to open the season Saturday, Jan. 23, at Ranger. That game is still scheduled.
The Lady Cards are scheduled to debut at Cardinal Gym on Wednesday, Jan. 27, vs. South Plains at 5:30 p.m.
