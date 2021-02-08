It was twice as nice in Region XIV Conference doubleheader action Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Gym for the Lady Cards and Cardinals. Both won in dominant fashion.
The No. 1 Lady Cards took care of No. 18 Blinn, 71-60, and the Cardinals strummed Tyler, 80-55.
Both teams are scheduled to be on the road Wednesday. The Lady Cards travel to Tyler for a 5:30 p.m. contest and the Cardinals make the long haul to Victoria for a 5 p.m. tilt.
Mailyn Wilkerson led the Lady Card against Blinn with 18 points, including three three-pointers.
The Lady Cards led 34-24 at the half and built the advantage to 47-24 before putting it in cruise control.
The win improved to the Lady Cards to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference. They have won 23 straight games.
Trevon Fuller, Keron Bailey and Anderson Mirambeaux netted 14 points each to pace the Cardinals against Tyler. Fuller had four three-pointers.
The Cardinals were up 38-22 at the half. They led 69-41 with 6:51 left in the game.
The Cardinals, who have won five straight, are 5-1 on the season and in conference.
