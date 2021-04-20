LUBBOCK – It’s on to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NJCAA Basketball Championship Tournament for the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals.
Using an 8-2 spurt in the final minute of the first half to go to the locker room with momentum, the Lady Cardinals went on to score a 72-55 win against the Miles Community College Pioneers at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
With the win in their 95th national tournament game, the No. 2-seeded Lady Cardinals improved to 20-2 and advanced to play No. 7 Shelton State in the quarterfinals Thursday at 3 p.m.
Miles, the tournament’s No. 18 seed, closed the year 24-2, including a 76-72 overtime win against 2019 national champion Gulf Coast in its tournament opener Monday afternoon.
“I was mostly pleased,” said second-year Lady Card head coach Precious Ivy, who is now 37-2. “We stuck to our game plan about 75 percent.
“We were a big sluggish but that was to be expected.”
It took the Lady Cardinals until the final minute of the first half to finally shake the Pioneers. Miles, which trailed 14-10 after one quarter, took its first lead with 9:04 left in the second quarter, going up 16-14 on an Olyvia Pacheco three-pointer. The Pioneers would lead for a final time (22-20) at the 4:23 mark.
With the Lady Cardinals up 28-25, they began what proved to be the beginning of the end for Miles. Mailyn Wilkerson drained a three-pointer to get the train rolling. Mikayla Hutchison followed the with a three-pointer from deep in the corner and Ta’Niya Jackson converted a steal into a layup, all resulting in a 36-27 halftime lead.
The Lady Cardinals’ success in the first half was largely in part to applying the clamps to Miles freshman guard Rebekah Dallinger, who had assaulted Gulf Coast for 36 points. She had six points at halftime.
To Dallinger’s credit, she finished with 25 following a second half effort in which the Pioneers battled gamely. They made a couple of runs, but could never get any closer than 11 after the Lady Cardinals had built the lead to 18.
It was a stretch just beyond the six-minute juncture of the third quarter that for the most part put the Pioneers away. Taylor Hutchins supplied the knockout punch with six straight points, all inside from close-blank range. Hutchins’ hat trick capped a 10-0 Lady Cardinal run, resulting in a 48-30 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals carried a 57-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kaye Clark, primarily responsible for defending Dallinger in the first half, led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points. Also in double figures were Hutchins with 12 and Wilkerson with 10.
Miles was 10-of-26 from three-point range. The Lady Cardinals were 4-of-15.
The Lady Cardinals forced 26 Miles turnovers. They had 14.
LADY CARDINALS 72, PIONEERS 57
MILES – Olyvia Pacheco 6; Rebekah Dallinger 25; Lili Long 14; Kate Tanner 4; Jana Conejero 6
TVCC – Mahoganie Williams 6; Taiyanna Jackson 4; Kaye Clark 15; Mikayla Hutchinson 7; Ta’Niya Jackson 4; Taylor Hutchins 12; Mailyn Wilkerson 10; Kiana Anderson 5; Noelle Yancy 9.
