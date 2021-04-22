Editors Note: The TVCC Lady Cards-Chipola game story from Friday night will be online this weekend. If the Lady Cardinals lose the game, the story will be in the Tuesday edition of the Athens Daily Review.
LUBBOCK – The road to the NJCAA semifinals for a 10th straight year was a familiar one for the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals.
It was paved with defense and led through Shelton State.
For a fifth consecutive year, the Lady Cardinals ended Shelton State’s tenure in the national tournament at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. This time it was a 70-62 quarterfinal win responsible for the ouster.
With their 75th national tournament win, the Lady Cardinals (21-2) moved into the semifinals to face Chipola at 6 p.m. Friday. Chipola (20-4) took down Tyler, 55-49. Pearl River and Northwest Florida State will meet in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. The championship game is Saturday at 3 p.m.
“I am proud of the kids,” said second-year Lady Cardinal head coach Precious Ivy, who is now 38-2. “They pretty much executed the game plan and I am pleased.
“We are excited to be moving into the semifinals.”
The Lady Cardinals trailed throughout most of the first half after spotting Shelton State a 7-0 lead. The Lady Buccaneers twice led by 10 in the opening quarter, 13-3 and 18-8.
Shelton State carried a 26-19 lead into the second quarter, where the Lady Cardinals found themselves in bind foul issues. Kaye Clark, Taiyanna Jackson and Mailyn Wilkerson spent the majority of the quarter on the bench with two fouls each. Clark had picked up her second foul just beyond the midway point of the first quarter and went to take a seat.
There was no panic on the Lady Cardinals’ part. Defensively, they continued to battle despite Shelton State shooting with 46.2 percent accuracy.
On the offensive end, the Lady Cardinals thrived at the free throw line, especially Taylor Hutchins. She was 7-of-8 in the quarter, helping the Lady Cardinals keep in contact. For the half, the Lady Cardinals were 13-of-18 from the line. Shelton State was 4-of-4.
Kiana Anderson scored on a putback with 4:11 left in the half to bring the Lady Cardinals within one, 36-35, which is as close as they would come before the intermission. Behind Kiana Montgomery, Ke’Ajia Williams and Kirby DeBoard, the Lady Buccaneers closed on a 7-1 spurt for a 42-37 halftime lead.
DeBoard was Shelton’s State’s only double-digit scorer with 17 points.
“I told the kids at halftime we were in a good spot,” Ivy said. “We hadn’t been at our best, had been outrebounded (25-17) and Mai, Kay and Twin had been over beside me in foul trouble; yet we were down by only five. There was no panic.
“I reminded them how important the first five minutes of the second half would be, so to bring the energy.”
With the energy, the tide began to turn for the Lady Cardinals as the second half commenced. A 7-0 run, capped by a Clark putback, gave them their first lead, 44-42 at the 7:09 mark.
Clark, scoreless in the opening half, finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Cardinals.
Shelton State answered the Lady Cardinals’ run with a 6-0 spurt to move back into the lead, 48-44 with 5:05 left in the quarter. The Lady Buccaneers would stay in the lead until Clark converted a steal into a layup for a 53-53 tie heading into the final period.
The Lady Cardinals tightened the defensive screws in the fourth quarter.
Shelton State went scoreless until DeBoard hit a pair of free throws with 4:44 left in the game. It was the Lady Buccaneers’ first points since the 1:17 mark of the third quarter.
In the meantime, the Lady Cardinals didn’t exactly make the most of the Shelton State drought, though they did build a six-point lead, 59-53. They squandered five possessions without points after getting stops on the defensive end.
After Shelton State pulled within two, 62-60, with 2:48 remaining, the Lady Cardinals sealed the deal on layups from Wilkerson and Clark, which followed a Shelton State turnover. Wilkerson and Clark also each hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds and it was over.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Shelton State 17-9 in the final quarter.
Ta’Niya Jackson and Noelle Yancy joined Clark in double figures with 10 points each. Hutchins and Wilkerson netted nine each.
Taiyanna Jackson had six points and four blocked shots to go along with 11 rebounds.
Shelton State ended the season 21-5.
