It’s on to the Region XIV Tournament semifinals for the Lady Card basketball team after a 101-48 blowout of Bossier Parish in the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville. Ta’Niya Jackson came off the bench to lead the Lady Cards with 24 points. All 10 Lady Cards scored in the first game the entire roster was suited up since the season opener in January. The Lady Cards hit nine three-pointers, getting four from Mailyn Wilkerson and three from Alexis Brown. The Lady Cards are scheduled to face Panola in the semis Friday at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online at https://livestream.com/jacksonvillecollege/bbtournament.
The No. 7-ranked Cardinal football team makes its home opener tonight, going against Rezolution Prep in a non-conference contest. Kickoff at Bruce Field is set for 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals are 2-0 after SWJCFC wins against NEO (29-10) and Tyler (42-10). Tickets for tonight’s game will be available at the gate. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK3o_iCFslc. The Cardinals return to conference action next Thursday at Cisco. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Cardinal basketball team will be in action today in the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville. They play Lamar State-PA in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. The Cardinals, winners of 20 straight, are the top seed with a 20-1 record. Today’s winner moves on to face the Panola-Paris winner in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Watch at the regional tournament action online at https://livestream.com/jacksonvillecollege/bbtournament.
Congratulations to four Lady Cardinal volleyball players named to the All-Region XIV Region and Conference teams. Lauren Casey led the honorees. She was named first team both all-region and all conference. Wendy Martinez was selected second team all-region and all-conference and Mariana Velasque and Maria Ramos were both honorable mention on the all-region and all-conference squads.
