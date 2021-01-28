The 10th-ranked Lady Cardinal volleyball team is scheduled to begin three days of action in the Wrangler Classic at Odessa College tonight.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to play four games in the event, starting with a match at 6 tonight against New Mexico Military Institute.
Friday, the Lady Cardinals have two games on tap. They play Cisco at 11 a.m. and host Odessa at 3 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to play Florida Southwestern at 10 a.m. Saturday before heading home.
After wrapping up play out west, the Lady Cardinals are schedule to play their home opener Tuesday against Ranger. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals head to Odessa with a 0-1 mark, having fallen 3-2 to North Central Texas in their season opener Monday night.
