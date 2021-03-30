New TV Football Logo.jpg
The Athens Review

The Cardinal softball team split a non-conference doubleheader Monday afternoon against Hill College at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.

Hill won the first game 6-4 in 10 innings. The Cardinals took a 6-2 win in the second game. The split ran the Cardinals’ season record to 20-6.

They are scheduled to resume Region XIV Conference action Wednesday at Paris. Doubleheader action starts at 1 p.m.

Saturday, the Cardinals are scheduled to be in Corsicana for a pair of games beginning at 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you