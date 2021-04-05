After splitting a road doubleheader Saturday against Navarro, the Cardinal softball team is scheduled to be back in action again today. The Cardinals travel to Paris for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. The Cardinals are 21-7 on the season and 6-4 in Region XIV Conference. In Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cardinals powered their way to a 10-5 win in Game 1. They fell 9-4 in Game 2. The Cardinals’ next home doubleheader is Wednesday against Northeast Texas. Action begins at 1 p.m.
The No 10-ranked Cardinal football spent Good Friday rolling past Tyler for a 42-10 win at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Cardinals led 21-0 after one quarter on their way to starting the season 2-0. The Cardinals have defeated Tyler four of the last five meetings. The Cardinals are schedule to make their home debut at Bruce Field Thursday against Rezolution Prep in a non-conference game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Cardinal volleyball went 2-2 in the Region XIV Volleyball Tournament held Thursday-Saturday Cardinal Gym. The Lady Cardinals defeated Panola and Coastal Bend and dropped matches to Blinn and Navarro to close the year 10-16. Tyler captured the regional championship and Blinn nabbed the runner-up position. Both will represent Region XIV at the national tournament April 15-17 in West Plains, Mo.
The fourth-ranked Lady Cards took care of business in their regular season final Saturday afternoon on the road against Bossier Parish, winning 90-52. The win improved them to 16-2 overall and 14-2 in Region XIV. The Lady Cards captured the conference championship, representing the 28th time they have either won or shared the title in the last 30 seasons. The Lady Cards are scheduled to play either Coastal Bend or Bossier Parish in the regional tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday in Jacksonville.
There was a ceremonial net-cutting ceremony Saturday at Cardinal Gym after the eighth-ranked Cardinals disposed of Lamar State-PA in 87-68 fashion. The Cardinals won the Region Conference crown going away with a four-game cushion in the final standings. Now 20-1 and riding a 20-game winning streak, they go to the regional tournament as the top seed. They receive a first-round bye and are scheduled to play the Tyler-Lamar State-PA winner in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1 p.m. in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.