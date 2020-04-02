On Monday, the NJCAA launched their NJCAA Forward social media campaign as a way for their member insitutions to flourish and recognize their status during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have always said the power of the NJCAA is its people," said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “And now is more important than ever for the people of the NJCAA to bond together to support everyone in the organization. Together we can all move forward to continue to strengthen the NJCAA in all aspects."
In partnership, TVCC this week dedicated their first two posts using the hashtags “#njcaaforward” and “#thevalleyway” to recognize two NJCAA and Cardinal Hall of Fame coaches: Leon Spencer and Bob Baccarini.
Spencer, also known as Red, famously coached the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program for 42 years before he retired in 2006. With a record that includes 806 wins, he was the all-time winningest coach in Texas junior college history. He passed the late Floyd Wagstaff’s record of 743 wins in 2001. He was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 1996.
The court at Cardinal Gym is named after him and he still lives in Athens and attends games.
Baccarini was the Cardinals’ football coach for eight seasons from 1964-1971 and had a record of 55-27-1. He guided the team to a 40-13 rout of Pasadena in the 1966 Junior Rose Bowl to wrap up a 10-1 campaign.
Baccarini, who was born in Oklahoma City, continued to be an avid supporter of the Cardinals until his passing on August 11, 2012 at the age of 87.
