Trinity Valley Community College returns to Bruce Field on Saturday for an early start against Southern at Shreveport.
The game, which has an 11 a.m. start will be preceded by some special activities. The Cardinals will honor Mike Peek this season with this decal on the back of their helmets. Peek, who at age 71 died in June, served the college in several capacities for 47 years. He also officiated football on all levels for over 50 years and was the longtime play clock operator for Cardinal home games. A moment of silence will be observed in his memory in pregame Saturday at Bruce Field at approximately 10:42 a.m..
When the game kicks off TVCC will be looking to bounce back from a 36-14 loss to Snow College, last Thursday.
The Cards only converted two of 15 third downs in the game, about 13% and were stopped on all three fourth down tries. They’ll have to improve those marks to keep drives going.
The Cards couldn’t run against the Snow defense, which made throwing tough. The Cards hit 13-35 passes and gave up seven sacks. QB Darion Peace hit 7 of 16 for 121 yards and did connect on a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Hudson.
In other interesting games this week, involving teams in the conference, Kilgore and Tyler lock up 7 p.m. at Longview Lobo Stadium. The game is one of two Kilgore Rangers games set for Longview while St. John Stadium in Kilgore is being renovated.
New Mexico Military Institute, ranked No. 1 in the national JUCO poll, entertains Snow in the annual Wool Bowl at Roswell, New Mexico, beginning at 6 p.m. NMMI was 12-1 last year and opened with a win last week. Snow Coach Zac Erekson is 16-3 since coming to the school.
