The Cardinal softball team (19-5) is scheduled to be in action today at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park in non-conference doubleheader action against Hill College. Action begins at 1 p.m. Saturday’s home conference doubleheader against No. 15 Bossier Parish was postponed and will be rescheduled. The Cardinals are scheduled to be on the road the rest of the week, going Wednesday to Paris and Saturday to Corsicana to play Navarro.
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team is readying for the Region XIV Tournament, which is scheduled Thursday-Saturday at Cardinal Gym. Pairings will be announced this morning. The Lady Cardinals head into the tournament as the fifth seed and will play at 11 a.m. Thursday. They were a 3-1 winner in their last regular season outing, taking down Coastal Bend at Cardinal Gym. The Lady Cardinals (8-14) finished Region XIV Conference play 7-6.
The Cardinal football team, after waiting 476 days, finally played another game Saturday. The Cardinals went to Miami, Okla., and, after spotting NEO a 10-0 lead, claimed a 29-10 win. The defense surrendered just three points and held NEO to 159 yards of offense. Jaeden Ward led the defensive effort with 12 tackles. Matt Morrissey threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. The Cardinals (1-0) are scheduled to return to action Friday on the road against Tyler. Game time is 2 p.m.
The 12th-ranked Cardinal basketball team recorded an 18th straight win Saturday at home against Paris, 86-61. It was their third win of the week and second against Paris in six days. The Region XIV Conference champion Cardinals (18-1) led 38-27 at the half. The Cardinals were led by Jakevion Buckley and Darry Moore with 14 each. The regular season wraps up this week. The Cardinals travel Wednesday to Carthage to play Panola and are at home Saturday against Lamar St.-PA in a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Cards maintained their Region XIV Conference lead Saturday at Kilgore, posting a 69-60 win. The win improved the Lady Cards to 14-2 on the year and 11-2 in conference. The Lady Cards led 31-25 at the half and trailed briefly early in the fourth quarter. Mahoganie Williams led the Lady Cards with 19 points. The Lady Cards are scheduled to close the regular season this week. Wednesday, they host Jacksonville at 6 p.m. They travel Saturday to face Bossier Parish.
Congratulations to sophomore bull rider Cameron Rogers. He won the bull riding competition in rodeo action at Hillsboro over the weekend. Two weeks ago, Rogers moved into the lead of the regional standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.