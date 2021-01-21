Kilgore rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 5:58 Wednesday night at Cardinal Gym to slip past the Cardinals for a 71-69 in in season-opening action.
Behind a second-half surge led by Anderson Mirambeaux, the Cardinals built at 61-51 lead before the Rangers stormed back with a furious finish. Mirambeaux scored the Cardinals’ first eight points of the second half en route to an 18-point performance.
Dashawn Davis, who led the Cardinals with 20 points, also fueled the Cardinals’ takeover of the scoreboard after having led 31-28 at halftime.
Trevon Fuller, who had the lone three-pointer for the Cardinals, finished with nine points and Sofara Rasas had seven.
The Kilgore win spoiled the head coaching debut of Mark Leslie, who is in his ninth year at the college.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Saturday, going to Beeville to play Coastal Bend in a 4 p.m. tipoff. Coastal Bend fell 90-65 to Navarro in its opener Wednesday night.
The next home game for the Cardinals is Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.