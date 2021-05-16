Relvart Clay Smith, 63, of Houston, formerly of Malakoff, passed away on May 6, 2021 in Houston. Viewing will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Malakoff, 2…