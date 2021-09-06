A storm was a coming, but it missed it’s mark Saturday in Athens.
The No. 8-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals shut out the ASA-Miami Silver Storm 70-7 in the regular season opener.
The Cardinals open Southwest Junior College Football Conference play Saturday as they host NEO Golden Norsemen. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Here is the view from the press box between No. 8 Trinity Valley Community College and ASA-Miami Silver Storm.
QUICK SCORES: The Cardinals opened up the game with a touchdown on its opening drive as Jordan Davis found Julian Johnson on an 11-yard reception. The touchdown came with 11:39 remaining in the opening quarter.
The second TD was just as fast as they went scored with 14:42 left in the first half on a four-yard run by Jordan Davis. That touchdown went roughly 1:40 in possession time.
The last touchdown of the first half came in 2:06 as Cordrick Dunn scored on a five-yard run with 50 seconds left. It was a seven play, 50-yard drive.
NEW NAMES: Another new player scored in the first half as Montavian Hunt opened with a 26-yard run with 5:19 remaining in the first half. Jake Gaster booted his fourth PAT good for the 28-0 lead.
Gaster had a strong start to his Cardinal kicking career nailing seven PAT’s in the first half.
Another play who got some major playing time at tight end was Malakoff talent Nathan Jones. He didn’t get into the scoring column but made a nice sideline grab late in the first half of play.
DEFENSIVE INTENSITY: Rashad Onezime made a name for himself in the opener as he had a 54-yard fumble return for the third score for the Cardinals. The touchdown came with 13:24 remaining in the first half.
The Cardinals wrapped up the first half with a 14 yard fumble return on the ensuing kickoff by Julian Johnson. TVCC scored 49 points in the first half.
CRAZY STAT: In the last eight quarters of high school and junior college football, I have seen four end of the quarter touchdowns. They have happened in the first, second and two in the third quarters of action.
Scoring Summary
First quarter
TVCC – 11:39 Julian Johnson 11 from Jordan Davis (Jake Gaster kick good) 7-0.
Second quarter
TVCC – 14:42 Jordan Davis 4 run (Gaster kick good) 14-0.
TVCC – 13:24 Rashad Onezime 54 fumble return (Gaster kick good) 21-0.
TVCC – 5:19 Montavian Hunt 26 run (Gaster kick good) 28-0.
TVCC – 0:50 Cordrick Dunn 5 run (Gaster kick good) 35-0.
TVCC – 0:08 Cordale Davis 53 from Korey King (Gaster kick good) 42-0.
TVCC – 0:00 Julian Johnson 14 fumble kickoff return (Gaster kick good) 49-0.
Third quarter
TVCC – 6:15 Cameron Collier 4 run (Gaster kick good) 56-0.
ASA-Miami – 0:00 Keenan Annunay 39 from Desmond Prusia (Payton Kendall kick good) 56-7.
Fourth quarter
TVCC – 7:38 Dunn 2 run (Gaster kick good) 63-7.
TVCC – 1:08 Zion Hester 5 run (Gaster kick good) 70-7.
