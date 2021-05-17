The reveal of new spirit logos at Trinity Valley Community College has been delayed until Thursday, June 3.
The original reveal was scheduled Tuesday, May 25, but the Region XIV East Zone champion Cardinal softball team has qualified for the national tournament, which is May 25-29. To avoid a conflict, the reveal was rescheduled.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the foyer on the first floor of the administration building on the Athens campus. It will also be webcast by the Cardinal Sports Network on the college’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook Live.
Over the past few months, the college has partnered with highly-accomplished Rickabaugh Graphics to design a logo exclusive to TVCC. The project also includes a family of alternative logos that are unique to the college.
