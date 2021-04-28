The No. 8-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals look to end a two-game homestand in style Saturday when they host the Blinn Buccaneers at Bruce Field.
The game is Coaches Day at the Valley, where coaches from the area and statewide have been invited to attend along with their family members. Kickoff for the contest is set for 1 p.m.
“It is an opportunity for the coaches since we are always watching the high school athletes,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “It is hard for high school coaches to get out and see their kids so we are asking them to come and let them see some good junior college football between TVCC and Blinn.”
TVCC improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play with a 42-32 victory over New Mexico Military Institute at Bruce Field Saturday.
“We got it done. NMMII is good and coach (Joe) Fortchner does a good job,” Poteete said. “Those kids play hard and do what they are supposed to do. We made the stops defensively when we needed to. We had one of our better performances offensively if you go stat wise on the year. The offensive line did a really good job of protecting us and giving us holes to throw the ball into. The guys came out and executed like we are supposed to.”
Blinn (1-4 overall, 0-4 in SWJCFC play) is coming off of a 69-31 loss to the Navarro Bulldogs last week.
“They have some good looking dudes and still look like Blinn,” Poteete said. “They are getting after it and it was a tight game last week versus Navarro. It was much closer than the score indicated.”
The Cardinals travel to Corsicana to face the Navarro Bulldogs next week in their final road game of the season. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Buccaneers come in averaging 25.6 points per game offensively and just under 400 yards of offense per game (398.8).
They are led by redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers, who is 30-of-67 for 454 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Freshman quarterback Logan McDonald is 16-of-41 for 296 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions.
At running back, Blinn relies on freshman Terrence Keyes Jr., who has 59 carries for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
The top receivers are Chase Davidson with 17 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns and Henry Thomas with 10 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
“They are running the football and flying around making plays,” Poteete said. “The ball just has not bounced their way this year and they are 100-percent better than what the record shows. They are going to run the ball.”
Defensively, Blinn allows 47.8 points per contest and 438.4 yards per contest. The Cardinals average 36.4 points per game and 412.8 yards of total offense.
The top tackler is sophomore linebacker Jared Esparza with 32 tackles and one pass breakup. Redshirt defensive lineman Tim Grant-Ranell is second on the team with 23 tackles and two sacks.
The team leader in sacks is Armani Lowery with three to go along with 13 tackles in four games.
“They are the bend but don’t break type of team,” Poteete said. “They are trying not to give up the big play and they will mix up their fronts. They want to confuse you and try to get you to not focus on one thing. They will keep everything in front of you so they don’t give up the big play. We have to take what they give us this week.”
Poteete said the main focus during the week was making sure they stay disciplined.
“We talked about it with how many penalties that we had last week,” Poteete said. “We keep having positive gains offensively and then will hurt ourselves staying behind the chains. We will go out and stop them and then get to third down and extend the play defensively. We need to keep it a more disciplined game and position block the guys.”
