Welcome home Cardinals.
It has been 523 days since the No. 7-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals played a game at Bruce Field.
When the final horn sounded, the Cardinals picked up a 62-0 victory over the RPA College Wildcats.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the Cardinals picked up a 70-7 win.
The game was made official with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter due to lightning.
TVCC (3-0 overall, 2-0 in SWJCFC play) returns to action Thursday as they travel to Cisco to face the Wranglers. Kickoff for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
TVCC opened the scoring in the first quarter following an opening interception by Tavish McCain against Wildcats quarterback Rio Hernandez.
Matt Morrissey found Jahrad Taylor wide open on a 17-yard reception with 14:39 remaining. Christopher Esqueda booted his first PAT good for the 7-0 lead.
Jordan Davis gave TVCC a 13-0 lead as he had a 24-yard reception from Morrissey. The extra point was fumbled with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.
Morrissey then added a 1-yard rushing TD with 2:24 left in the opening quarter. Esqueda booted the PAT good for the 20-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Andrew Henry got on the scoreboard with a 16-yard reception from Morrissey with 9:09 remaining. Esqueda booted the PAT good for a 27-0 lead.
Henry recorded his second touchdown on a 10-yard run with 3:53 remaining. Esqueda booted the PAT good to give the Cardinals a 34-0 lead.
In the first half, Morrissey completed 11 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran for one more before getting pulled with 1:51 left in the first half.
Korey King got the Cardinals to 41-0 on a 21-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tucker Yarbrough. Esqueda booted the PAT good with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Cameron Collier picked up an 8-yard TD run with 13:35 remaining. Esqueda booted the PAT good for the 48-0 lead.
Kamaurja Kenney picked up an RPA and scored from the 18-yard line with 12:34 remaining in the third. Esqueda booted the PAT good for a 55-0 lead.
Malakoff’s own Dedric Davis scored the final touchdown with a 1-yard TD run with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter for a 62-0 lead. Esqueda booted the PAT good.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
TVCC – Jahrad Taylor 17 from Matt Morrissey (Christoper Esqueda kick) 14:39, 7-0.
TVCC – Jordan Davis 24 from Matt Morrissey (pass failed) 7:45, 13-0.
TVCC – Morrissey 1 run (Esqueda kick) 2:24, 20-0.
SECOND QUARTER
TVCC – Andrew Henry 16 from Morrissey (Esqueda kick) 9:09, 27-0.
TVCC – Henry 10 run (Esqueda kick) 3:53, 34-0.
TVCC – Korey King 21 from Tucker Yarbrough (Esqueda kick) 0:12, 41-0.
THIRD QUARTER
TVCC – Cameron Collier 8 run (Esqueda kick), 13:35, 48-0.
TVCC – Kamaurja Kenney 18 fumble return (Esqueda kick), 12:34, 55-0.
TVCC – Dedric Davis 1 run (Esqueda kick), 5:34, 62-0.
Game called with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter due to lightning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.