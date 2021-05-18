The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals had 22 players selected on the Southwest Junior College Football Conference All-Conference football team released this week.
The Cardinals had nine players named to the first-team as redshirt freshmen Korey King and Cam Camper were named at wide receiver.
Sophomore Sam Neuman was named on the offensive line, while Ayden Sharp was named first-team center.
Defensively, sophomore Kamaurja Kenney was named on the defensive line, while sophomore Jaeden Ward was named at linebacker. Sophomore Ian Massey was named first-team defensive back, while sophomore Christopher Esqueda was named first-team punter. Esqueda was also named second-team kicker.
Redshirt freshman Seth Willis was named first-team long snapper.
Redshirt freshman Matt Morrissey was named second-team quarterback, while sophomore Rashad Beecham was named second-team tight end. Sophomore Cordrick Dunn was named second-team running back, while sophomore Stephane Zabie was named on the offensive line.
Offensive linemen Caleb Hernandez and Kaci Moreka were named honorable mention, while running back Jordan Davis and returner Joedrick Lewis were named honorable mention offense.
Defensive lineman Braden Woods, linebacker Jacob Berry and Tanner Coursen and defensive backs BJ Sculark and Rashad Adams were named honorable mention defense.
The top awards went to New Mexico Military’s Anthony Grant as the Most Valuable Player, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s Damien Lowery as the Defensive Player of the Year and Navarro quarterback Dodge Delozier as the Offensive Player of the Year.
