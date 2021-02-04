Seizing control in the final three minutes, the Cardinals recorded a fourth straight victory Wednesday night. They nabbed a 77-69 road win against Bossier Parish.
Bossier Parish maintained narrow leads throughout much of the contest before the Cardinals surged with a late run, outscoring the Cavaliers 12-5 over a six-minute stretch. By the 2:31 mark, the Cardinals were up 69-63. The lead was 71-63 with 56 seconds left.
Bossier Parish led 33-32 at halftime.
Trevon Fuller drilled 21 points, including five three-pointers, to lead the Cardinals. Dashawn Davis added 17 and Anderson Mirambeaux 10.
The Cardinals played a relatively clean game, turning the ball over just eight times. They were 8-of-17 from the free throw line.
The win improved the Cardinals to 4-1, all Region XIV Conference games. Bossier Parish went to 2-3.
Next up for the Cardinals is 3-1 Tyler in a 4 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Cardinal Gym. Tyler game vs. Victoria Wednesday night was postponed.
