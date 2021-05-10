CORSICANA – The No. 7-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play with a 47-27 victory over the Navarro Bulldogs Saturday.
With the victory, the Cardinals are in a tie for second with one game to go. The No. 5-ranked Cisco Wranglers defeated the No. 3-ranked Kilgore Bulldogs, 37-20 to put the Bulldogs in a tie with TVCC at 5-1 in conference play.
TVCC ends the regular season Saturday at home against the Bulldogs. Kickoff for the game at Bruce Field is scheduled for 3 p.m.
In the win over Navarro, the Bulldogs opened the scoring as Dodge Delozier found Quentin Lee on a 40-yard touchdown. They went for two and missed the pass for the 6-0 lead.
The Cardinals then scored 16 unanswered as Cordrick Dunn gave then a 7-6 lead on a 21-yard run. Christopher Esqueda booted the PAT good.
The next score came from Cam Collier on a nine yard run as Esqueda booted the PAT good.
The Cardinals got a safety on special teams as the ball was snapped over the punter’s head for the 16-6 lead.
Later in the second quarter, Navarro’s Tyrecus Davis had a 67-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Alexis Lopez booted the PAT good for the 16-13 deficit.
TVCC would add a 36-yard field goal by Esqueda to round out the first half scoring at 19-13.
In the second half, the Cardinals had a 27-yard TD reception by Korey King from Tucker Yarborough. Esqueda booted the PAT good. Yarbrough finished 6-of-8 passing for 67-yards and one touchdown.
The Bulldogs (3-4 overall, 3-4 in conference) would add a 41-yard TD reception from Karl Reynolds off a pass from Delozier. Lopez booted the PAT good for the 26-20 deficit.
Jordan Davis then added a four-yard run for the Cardinals, followed by an eight yard run by Navarro’s Elijah Hines to make the score 33-27.
The final two scores came from Dunn on a one-yard run and a two-yard run for the 47-27 finale. Dunn finished with 14 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Jordan Davis had 13 carries for 120 yards and one touchdowns as the only two players over 100 yards rushing for the Cardinals.
The nation’s top quarterback in terms of passing yards per game in Delozier was held to 10-of-33 passing for 159 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
TVCC had three players in double figure tackles as Jayden Ward had 16, Jacob Berry had 13 with an interception and Ian Massey had 10 with an interception. Marcus Davis also recorded an interception in the victory.
