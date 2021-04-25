The No. 8 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals bounced back in a nice way following last week’s loss at Cisco.
TVCC improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play with a 42-32 victory over New Mexico Military Institute at Bruce Field Saturday.
“Most of them (keys) were met,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “The foolish penalties made us not be as disciplined as we should be. If this is a tighter game, it was tight because of our foolish penalties. Every time we had a big play, it seemed like we hurt ourselves with a foolish penalty. Defensively third downs killed us and we couldn’t get off of the field because we kept letting them move the chains with penalties on our end.”
This was the first of a two-game homestand as TVCC returns to Bruce Field Saturday to face the Blinn Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Blinn is coming off of a 69-31 loss to the Navarro Bulldogs Saturday.
“We are happy to be at home again and it feels like forever since we have been at home,” Poteete said. “It will be a great game and we have sent out tickets to local coaches so it will be Coaches Day at the Valley. We want to do this for the coaches and come out and catch some talented young men at the Valley.”
In the win over NMMI, the Broncos (2-3 overall and 2-3 in conference) opened the scoring as William Testa booted a 39-yard field goal with 11:52 remaining in the opening quarter.
TVCC would then scoring 14 unanswered on a 1-yard run by Jordan Davis and a 23-yard reception by Julian Johnson off a pass from Matt Morrissey for the 14-7 lead.
Johnson finished with three touchdown receptions with the other two coming on a 23-yard reception from Davis in the second and a 38-yard catch from Morrissey in the third.
“Julian had a great game today,” Poteete said. “We had come off our game Thursday against Cisco and he calls me at 1 a.m. on the weekend saying his younger brother was shot and in the hospital in intensive care. He takes his time with family and is exactly where he should be. He misses a few days of practice and comes out today and has a great game. I appreciate the effort and focus and being locked in when his mind could be somewhere else.”
Poteete said using Davis in at quarterback was something they have worked on all year and he was glad it worked.
“We didn’t need it in game one and we got a receiver back healthy today in Cam Camper,” Poteete said. “He made some plays in his first game all year, and we have practiced this all year.”
The Cardinals other scores came on a 5-yard reception from Morrissey to Cordrick Dunn and a 27-yard run by Andrew Henry in the fourth.
TVCC 42, NMMI 32
NMMI 3 14 15 0 – 32
TVCC 14 7 14 7 – 42
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NMMI – William Testa 39 FG, 11:52.
TVCC – Jordan Davis 1 run (Christopher Esqueda kick), 8:49.
TVCC – Julian Johnson 23 from Matt Morrissey (Esqueda kick), :59.
Second quarter
NMMI – Tyrique Thompson 18 from Diego Pavia (Testa kick), 13:13.
TVCC – Johnson 23 from Davis (Esqueda kick), 4:54.
NMMI – Yvan Andrew 2 from Pavia (Testa kick), 1:22.
Third quarter
NMMI – Anthony Grant 23 run (Testa kick), 12:51.
TVCC – Cordrick Dunn 5 from Morrissey (Esqueda kick), 7:04.
TVCC – Johnson 38 from Morrissey (Esqueda kick), 1:21.
NMMI – Quantavius Moore 71 from Pavia (Testa pass from Pavia), :24.
Fourth quarter
TVCC – Andrew Henry 27 run (Esqueda kick) 2:42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.