CISCO – In SWJCFC action Thursday night, the sixth-ranked Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, falling 24-7 to eighth-ranked Cisco at Chesley Field.
The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and was up 7-3 at the half.
The Cardinals fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in conference. Cisco improved to 3-0 on both the season and in conference.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action at home Saturday, April 24, against New Mexico Military Institute. Game time at Bruce Field is 1 p.m.
LADY CARDINAL SOFTBALL
The Cardinal softball team (25-9) is scheduled to be at home Saturday against Tyler (19-15). Doubleheader action at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.
Tyler swept the Cardinals in the first doubleheader meeting last month, 15-8 and 7-6.
Cardinal co-head coach Kathleen Rodriguez is one win from career win No. 500.
