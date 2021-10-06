The Trinity Valley Cardinals head into the open week ready to watch the rest of the field this week.
TVCC is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play with three games remaining.
“I am so pumped and happy for these kids, because they have found a way to win,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “We have had a couple of blowouts and as a coach you kind of worry about what happens when you have them if you get in a tight game.”
TVCC needed a 54-yard field goal by Jake Gaster to pull off the 34-31 victory to remain undefeated on the fall campaign.
“I tell you want, how about just a moment for that young man to hit a big time kick?” Poteete said. “I can’t say enough about our specialist in general from long snapper Seth Willis to holder Riggs McDonald to Gaster. They spend a lot of time together and the holder has a lot of pressure because he has to catch it, get it down, spin it and angle it just right. He does a great job of getting it done.”
Poteete gave credit to specialist coach Bill Neill for the impact he has made on that group. He said he had told Neill to tell him just to make the kick.
Another player who has made an impact on the Cardinals to start the year is receiver Kordell David. He made the key reception to get the ball to the Cisco 36-yard line for the game-winning kick.
“We have guy after guy who continues to step up,” Poteete said. “We have been pretty deep at receiver and with Kordell David, we had Cam Camper a couple of weeks ago get 200 yards receiving and Saturday, David steps up with a huge set of games. What a great kid (David) from East Chambers near Winnie and he continues to go to work and makes himself a better football player day in and day out.”
Even with the victory, Trinity Valley dropped to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Football Rankings from last week’s No. 4 spot.
“I tell our guys that we can control what we can control,” Poteete said. “We can’t control that and it will work itself out in the end. We have four tough games left ahead of us and the guys ranked ahead of us have to play each other and then Snow and Iowa Western have some tough games. At the end of the day, we want to have a chance be in the top four so we have a chance to play for the national title. It has to be a one week and one day at a time. If we start looking at the long run, we will slip up in the near future.”
They travel to Brenham to face the Blinn Buccaneers Oct. 16 and host the Navarro College Bulldogs for Homecoming and Hall of Fame Day the following Saturday at 1 p.m.
They will then travel to Kilgore and end the regular season Nov. 6 in Roswell, New Mexico at the Wool Bowl against the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos.
“It has been awesome to be at home four of the five times,” Poteete said. “We have done what we are supposed to do so far. We will be going down to Blinn and play them and then come right back home. After that, we have two really important games on the road, but the next game is the most important game and that is the Buccaneers of Blinn. Coach (Ryan) Mahon will have them ready to roll.”
With the open week, Poteete said this is a week to get better and see where you are after the first five weeks of the year.
“We kind of self evaluate yourselves and see if there is any tendencies that we are giving offensively and defensively,” Poteete said. “We self scout ourselves and try to heal up and get a guy back or two that have been banged up and rest up. We still have to practice and we might not be banging and beating on each other, but we have to execute and stay crisp.”
