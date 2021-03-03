The No. 17-ranked and red-hot Cardinals are scheduled to be at home today against Coastal Bend in a Region XIV Conference contest at Cardinal Gym. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
First-year head coach Mark Leslie’s squad has been on fire since dropping a 71-69 decision to Kilgore in season-opening action at home. The Cardinals have since reeled off eight straight wins and are sitting atop the conference standings at 8-1.
Coastal Bend brings a 1-6 mark into the game. The Cougars fell 69-56 to Navarro at home in their last outing. Coastal Bend’s lone win was against Paris, 60-53.
In the first game against Coastal Bend, the Cardinals built a big lead and held on at the end to win 89-84.
Today’s game will be webcast on the college’s YouTube channel by the Cardinal Sports Network. The link will be posted as soon as it is established.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home again Saturday against Navarro. Game time is 4 p.m.
