Two full days of softball action is on tap this weekend at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park in the Cardinal Round Robin.
In all, 11 games are scheduled with five Saturday at six Sunday.
The Cardinals, who went 17-6 last year before the season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Here is the schedule of games:
Saturday, Sept. 26
10 a.m. – Sneaky Cleats vs. Freedom NTX
11:45 a.m. – Sneaky Cleats vs. Nitro
1:30 p.m. – TVCC vs. Freedom NTX
3:15 p.m. – TVCC vs. Nitro
5 p.m. – TVCC vs. Lady Rangers
Sunday, Sept. 27
9 a.m. – Sneaky Cleats vs. Athletics Gold
10:45 a.m. – TVCC vs. Athletics Gold
12:30 p.m. – TVCC vs. Sneaky Cleats
2:15 p.m. – Freedom NTX vs. Marucci
4 p.m. – Lady Rangers vs. Marucci
5:45 p.m. – Lady Rangers vs. Freedom NTX
The public is invited to attend and encouraged to bring own seating as bleacher seating will be limited due to COVID-19 social distancing protocol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.