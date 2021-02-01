The Cardinal softball team is off to 2-0 start after action in the Alamo City JUCO Showcase in San Antonio.
After playing Our Lady of the Lake University in an exhibition, falling 13-12, the Cardinals opened the season with a 9-0 win against Coastal Bend in six innings. Saturday, they were a 7-3 winner against No. 11-ranked Butler.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Tuesday on the road against Hill. Doubleheader action begins at 1 p.m.
Later this week, they head to Fort Worth for the Winter Blast Tournament.
