TVCC golf tournament

The Cardinal Club Golf Tournament is fast approaching. It is rescheduled Monday, Nov. 15 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club.

Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded for each flight.

Proceeds from the tournament support the athletic program at Trinity Valley Community College via the Cardinal Club.

Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 8 and entry forms are available at the athletic office at Cardinal Gym. Entry forms are also available via email by contacting Eddie Kite at Eddie.kite@TVCC.edu.

For more information, contact Kite at 903-675 6359.

