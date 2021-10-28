The Cardinal Club Golf Tournament is fast approaching. It is rescheduled Monday, Nov. 15 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club.
Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded for each flight.
Proceeds from the tournament support the athletic program at Trinity Valley Community College via the Cardinal Club.
Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 8 and entry forms are available at the athletic office at Cardinal Gym. Entry forms are also available via email by contacting Eddie Kite at Eddie.kite@TVCC.edu.
For more information, contact Kite at 903-675 6359.
