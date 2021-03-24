Got what it takes to be a part of a cheer program that has produced 11 national championships?
Show us.
Dates for tryouts for Cardinal cheer have been set. In-person tryouts are scheduled Friday, April 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Cardinal Gym. Video tryouts are due by 1 p.m. CDT by Saturday, May 1.
If trying out by video, the footage must include:
- Best Jumps/jumps to back or better if you have them
- Best Standing tumbling skills
- Best Running tumbling skills
- Best Coed Stunting Skills for males and top girls
- Best Basing Skills for female tumblers
- Videos should not be more than 2 minutes long
Email videos to TVCC cheer coach Javontae Johnson at Javontae.Johnson@tvcc.edu. Also, contact Johnson for more information.
