New TV Football Logo.jpg
The Athens Review

Got what it takes to be a part of a cheer program that has produced 11 national championships?

Show us.

Dates for tryouts for Cardinal cheer have been set. In-person tryouts are scheduled Friday, April 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Cardinal Gym. Video tryouts are due by 1 p.m. CDT by Saturday, May 1.

If trying out by video, the footage must include:

- Best Jumps/jumps to back or better if you have them

- Best Standing tumbling skills

- Best Running tumbling skills

- Best Coed Stunting Skills for males and top girls

- Best Basing Skills for female tumblers

- Videos should not be more than 2 minutes long

Email videos to TVCC cheer coach Javontae Johnson at Javontae.Johnson@tvcc.edu. Also, contact Johnson for more information.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you