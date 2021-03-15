There is a new a new bull riding leader in the region.
Sophomore bull rider Cameron Rogers led the TVCC Rodeo Team this past weekend at the Texas A&M NIRA Rodeo, finishing first in the average score, first in the long go and second in the long go. As a result, Rogers has moved to the top of the regional standings.
"We are very proud of Cam and our entire team," said TVCC coach Brent Bratton. "We are looking forward to a great rodeo at Hillsboro (March 26-27)."
Also at the A&M event:
Sophomore Ima Champion placed third in the long go in Breakaway Roping and split eighth, ninth and 10th in the long go in Goat Tying.
Sophomore Kane Key placed fifth in the long go in Tiedown Roping.
Sophomores Cutter Carpenter and Devon Johnson won the long go in Team Roping.
