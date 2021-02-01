The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals and Cardinals had impressive showings Saturday in basketball action at Cardinal Gym.
The No. 1 ranked Lady Cardinals won their 21st straight contest with an 89-54 victory over Ranger, while the Cardinals defeated Jacksonville 100-77 in Region 14 conference action.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC 89, RANGER 54
The Lady Cardinals came out of the first half with a 41-24 lead behind strong defense against the Ranger Lady Rangers.
TVCC held a 19-11 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 32-13 with just over six minutes remaining in the first half.
Kaye Clark found Mailyn Wilkerson for her third consecutive 3-pointer. Wilkerson finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with one rebound, three assists and two steals.
The Lady Cards had five players in double figures as Noelle Yancy finished with 21 points.
Mahoganie Williams added 15, Mikayla Hutchinson had 13 and Kaye Clark had 10 points.
TVCC held a 55-36 lead with 3:10 remaining in the third on a layup by Clark and never looked back. The Lady Cardinals return to action Wednesday at Coastal Bend in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
RANGER (54) — Lindsey Claude 5, Emily Vidal 7, Cyarah Kensmil 6, Kaysha McCloud 5, She’Ray Wilson 6, Jakoriah Long 7, Milvin Iminza 6, Afrika Lewis 8, Wilashia Burleson 8.
TVCC (89) — Mailyn Wilkerson 25, Noelle Yancy 21, Mahoganie Williams 15, Kaye Clark 10, Alexis Brown 2, Taylor Hutchins 3, Mikayla Hutchinson 13.
CARDINALS
TVCC 100, JACKSONVILLE 77
The Trinity Valley Cardinals improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play under first-year head coach Mark Leslie.
The Cardinals had a triple-double from Deshawn Davis with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Anderson Mirambeaux finished with a team-high 20 points with four rebounds and two assists. Darry Moore and Tuongthach Gatek each had 12 points, while Lathaniel Bastien finished with 10 points for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals held a 51-37 lead at the half as Davis found Trevon Fuller on a 3-pointer with time winding down following a fast break layup by Jacksonville’s Jerry Boston Jr.
Jacksonville was led by Kenan Mitchell with a game-high 25 points.
Mitchell cut the deficit to 62-49 on a layup with 15:40 remaining in regulation, but they could not get any closer the remainder of the game.
TVCC returns to action Wednesday on the road at Bossier Parish Community College.
JACKSONVILLE (77) — Kenan Mitchell 25, Keldrick Hayes Jr. 8, Jerry Boston Jr. 11, Phillip Washington 3, Colbie Holiman 4, Abdul Wurie 5, Darion Ramos 7, Terry Moss III 2, Chance Parker 3, Robin White Jr. 9.
TVCC (100) — Keron Bailey 1, Dashawn Davis 19, Anderson Mirambeaux 20, Tuongthach Gathek 9, Sofara Rasas 6, Jakevion Buckley 7, Darry Moore 12, Lathaniel Bastien 10, Kaleb Parks 4.
