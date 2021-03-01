Sole ownership of first place in Region XIV Conference belongs to the 23rd-ranked Cardinals.
Racing out to a 41-19 lead and going on to win 74-64 against Kilgore at Masters Gymnasium, the Cardinals won for an eighth straight time to move into the conference lead.
The win also avenged their only loss of the season, a 71-69 setback to Kilgore in season-opening action at Cardinal Gym on Jan. 20.
The Cardinals, who led 45-23 at the half, were led by a pair of double-doubles. Dashawn Davis had 11 points and 11 assists and Tuongthach Gathek had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Darry Moore came off the bench to lead the Cardinals with 14 points. Anderson Mirambeaux added 13 to go along with seven rebounds.
The Cardinals shot just six free throws, hitting four.
Next up for the Cardinals (8-1) is Coastal Bend at home Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals were an 89-84 winner against Coastal Bend in the first meeting on Jan. 23.
The Cardinals are also scheduled to be at home Saturday against Navarro in a 4 p.m. tipoff.
A 34-point first quarter ignited the sixth-ranked Lady Cards to a 110-60 blowout of Bossier Parish Community College Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Gym.
The win improved the Lady Cards to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Region XIV Conference heading into a showdown today in Carthage against Panola (4-3, 4-0). Game time is 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Cards began an assault on Bossier Parish from three-point range from the onset. Mailyn Wilkerson hit a trey on the Lady Cards’ first trip to the offensive end and target practice was on. The Lady Cards hit six three-pointers in the quarter, four of which belonged to Wilkerson.
Wilkerson led the Lady Cards with 22 points. She finished with six three-pointers.
Also scoring in double figures were Noelle Yancy with 18, Mikayla Hutchinson 15, Mahoganie Williams 13, Kiana Anderson 13 and Alexis Brown 12.
The Lady Cards led 62-32 at the half.
The Lady Cards finished with 11 three-pointers.
Wednesday, the Lady Cards go to Jacksonville for a 5:30 p.m. start. They are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Coastal Bend at 2 p.m.
