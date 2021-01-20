It’s been quite the journey (and wait) to get here, but it’s finally GAMEDAY again at The Valley!
The Cardinal and Lady Card basketball teams tip off the 2020-21 season tonight.
The Cardinals are scheduled to jump into their schedule (all Region XIV Conference games) at home against Kilgore. Game time at Cardinal Gym is 7 p.m.
The Lady Cards, ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA preseason poll released yesterday, are scheduled to head to Plano to play Collin County at 5 p.m. The game is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook using this link https://m.facebook.com/CollinAthletics/?_rdr
The Cardinals, 18-13 last year, will be making their debut with Mark Leslie at head coach. Leslie is in his ninth year at the college.
The Cardinals were 1-1 against Kilgore last season, winning 94-86 at home and falling 74-70 on the road.
The Lady Cards, 32-1 last year, bring an 18-game winning streak into the season and are 17-0 with Precious Ivy as head coach.
Both teams are scheduled to be on the road Saturday. The Cardinals take on Coastal Bend at 4 p.m. in Beeville and the Lady Cards travel to face Ranger at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.