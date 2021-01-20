TVCC logo

It’s been quite the journey (and wait) to get here, but it’s finally GAMEDAY again at The Valley!

The Cardinal and Lady Card basketball teams tip off the 2020-21 season tonight.

The Cardinals are scheduled to jump into their schedule (all Region XIV Conference games) at home against Kilgore. Game time at Cardinal Gym is 7 p.m.

The Lady Cards, ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA preseason poll released yesterday, are scheduled to head to Plano to play Collin County at 5 p.m. The game is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook using this link https://m.facebook.com/CollinAthletics/?_rdr

The Cardinals, 18-13 last year, will be making their debut with Mark Leslie at head coach. Leslie is in his ninth year at the college.

The Cardinals were 1-1 against Kilgore last season, winning 94-86 at home and falling 74-70 on the road.

The Lady Cards, 32-1 last year, bring an 18-game winning streak into the season and are 17-0 with Precious Ivy as head coach.

Both teams are scheduled to be on the road Saturday. The Cardinals take on Coastal Bend at 4 p.m. in Beeville and the Lady Cards travel to face Ranger at 2 p.m.

