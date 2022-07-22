The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the 2021-22 All-Academic teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classroom. A total of 34 Trinity Valley Community College student-athletes are among 9,912 who have been honored for achieving a GPA above 3.60.
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:
· NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
· NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
· NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
Here are the TVCC student-athletes recognized:
FIRST TEAM
Yasmine Derbal (softball)
Tristian Fletcher (football)
Luna Franca (volleyball)
Jake Gaster (football)
David Murray (football)
Taylor Nevill (volleyball)
Lena Sellam (softball)
Mariah Souza (volleyball)
Katherine Sugilio (softball)
SECOND TEAM
Jalen Butler (football)
Kaitlyn Corn (softball)
Kaila Kelley (women’s basketball)
Marina Obradovic (volleyball)
Ashlyn Seaton (softball)
Megan Shuplak (volleyball)
Selma Sutaj (volleyball)
THIRD TEAM
Nyah Barron (volleyball)
Abby Cater (women’s basketball)
Karlie Cook (softball)
Viselso Fale (football)
Abigail Garcia (softball)
Brayden Guillory (football)
Nathan Jones (football)
Lizanyela Lopez (volleyball)
Zayteak McGhee (football)
Tristan McMurry (football)
Jade Melton (volleyball)
Fernanda Ocrospoma (softball)
Hannah Pacheco (softball)
Briana Peguero (women’s basketball)
Nathan Sims (football)
Ahsha Spencer (women’s basketball)
Elliot Spiller (football)
Madyson Wiggins (softball)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.