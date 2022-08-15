Are you ready for soccer in The Pit? Both the Lady Cardinal and Cardinal soccer teams have a seven-game slate of games in The Pit for the upcoming 2022 season. The home openers are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 10 against Paris. Women’s action starts at 2 p.m. Admission is free and fans are asked to bring their own chairs.
Below is the 2022 home game schedule:
Women
Sept. 10 vs. Paris 2 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. NE Texas 2 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Tyler 2 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Angelina 2 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Jacksonville 2 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Navarro 4 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Blinn 2 p.m.
Men
Sept. 10 vs. Paris 4 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. NE Texas 4 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Tyler 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Angelina 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Jacksonville 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Coastal Bend 2 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Blinn 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.