Soccer is coming to Trinity Valley Community College.
The addition of men’s and women’s programs were unanimously approved Monday night at a meeting of the board of trustees.
TVCC will begin competing as a NJCAA-sanctioned program in the fall of 2021, according to Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., vice president of student services and athletic director. The college is expected to play a club soccer schedule in the spring of 2021.
“We are very excited to add soccer to our successful athletic program,” Kinzer said. “It provides us another way to better serve our students and community.
“It also allows us to offer more students an opportunity to gain an education while participating in collegiate athletics.”
Soccer will join football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and softball as NJCAA-sanctioned programs at the college.
