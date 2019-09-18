The Trinidad Trojans traveled to Waco and took on the Methodist Children's Home Bulldogs on Friday.
After the Bulldogs controlled the entire first quarter and led 29-0, the Trojans were able to put up 28 points in a high-scoring second quarter that saw MCH score 22 and lead 51-28 at halftime.
However, the Bulldogs would pull away with a combined 31 points in the second half and limiting the Trojans to just six points as MCH pulled away for the 82-34 win, giving Trinidad their first loss of 2019.
Passing, Romal Womack completed a pair on three attempts for 41 yards and Brayden Dickey threw four completions on seven passes for a touchdown on 38 yards.
The Trojans were led by their stout rushing attack in this game as they combined for 280 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. Kaleb Bannister led with 17 carries for 126 yards with a touchdown, Womack had 14 carries for 112 yards with two touchdowns and Demajeigh Hampton picked up five carries for 42.
Receiving, Dickey led with 41 yards on two catches and Hampton had 22 yards on a pair as well.
On defense, Womack had seven tackles, Dickey had five, Hampton had three and Julius Stevenson, Dickey and Bannister each had one.
The Trojans drop to 2-1 and go into their bye week. They hit the road again on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to Leverett's Chapel to play the Lions.
