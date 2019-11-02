The Trinidad Trojans hosted the Chester Yellowjackets for their home finale on Friday night.
The Trojans always bring their best during district play and they did not disappoint, unleashing their offensive firepower and shutdown defense in a 46-0 victory over Chester.
Brayden Dickey completed four of six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Romal Womack and Demajeigh Hampton combined for 17 carries for 203 yards, with Womack scoring four touchdowns. Womack also caught two receiving TD's on two catches for 102 yards.
The offense combined for a grand total of 323 yards.
Hunter Robinson and Womack each had ten tackles, Robinson caught three interceptions and Dickey picked off a pass as well.
Trinidad improves to 4-5 and 2-0 in district. They close the regular season and look to take the district title as they travel to rival Oakwood Panthers next Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.