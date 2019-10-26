The five game losing streak is over. The Trinidad Trojans went to Apple Springs on Friday to take on the Eagles in their district opener.
The Trojans defeated the Eagles, 28-15, for their first win since September 6th.
Romal Womack and Brayden Dickey combined for 11 passes on 18 attempts for 133 yards.
The rushing game continued to shine as Demajeigh Hampton and Womack combiend for 33 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns, three by Womack and one by Hampton.
Receivers combined for 133 yards. The offense racked up a total of 344 yards.
On defense, Hampton recorded an interception and Dickey, Womack and Clayton Pierce all had double digit tackles.
The Trojans improve to 3-5 and 1-0 in district. They play their home finale this Friday at 7 p.m. against the Chester Yellowjackets.
