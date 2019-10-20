The Trinidad Trojans were home on Saturday night for their annual homecoming festivities and they welcomed the Eagles of St. Joseph Catholic from Bryan to wrap up the non-district schedule.
The game itself did not disappoint as both the Eagle and Trojan offenses put on quite a show that many come to expect in six-man football in a shootout that combined for 102 points.
It was a hard fought game all night, but the Eagles were able to hang on with the narrow two-point victory, 52-50, sending the Trojans to a five-game losing streak since starting the season 2-0.
Trinidad drops to 2-5 and now faces the impending district schedule, which begins next Friday at 7 p.m. with a trip to Apple Springs.
