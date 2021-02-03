The Cardinals brought out the brooms Tuesday afternoon in Hillsboro.
Running their record to a perfect 4-0, the Cardinals took two from Hill College in non-conference doubleheader action, winning 15-2 and 9-5.
In Game 1, it took the Cardinals just five innings to get the job done. Game 2 saw a tight contest through four innings with the Cardinals owning a 3-1. It was at that point their bats came alive to secure the sweep.
Next up for the Cardinals is the Winter Blast Tournament in Denison at Texoma Health Foundation Park. Here is the current game schedule:
FRIDAY -- 12:30 p.m. vs. Murray State; 3 p.m. vs. North Central Texas
SATURDAY – 9 a.m. vs Murray State; 2 p.m. vs. Grayson
